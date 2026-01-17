Boise Bench families face Medicaid cuts as lawmakers consider further reductions

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers are discussing possible cuts to Medicaid expansion this legislative session, a move that could affect more than 80,000 Idahoans. But many families are already losing access to critical services following budget reductions implemented last fall.

Katelyn Cole's 8-year-old son has relied on Medicaid since birth to treat his physical and mental disabilities. Through the Youth Empowerment Services program, known as "YES," which helps children under 18, he qualifies for Medicaid coverage for vision and occupational therapy.

"Without Medicaid services, we would not be living in this home, and we would have definitely filed for medical bankruptcy more than once," Cole said.

Cole's son Kevin has congenital nystagmus, a condition that causes his eyes to shake and prevents them from working together properly. He had been attending vision therapy once a week for 7 months, showing significant improvement.

"We saw a 75% improvement in his vision," Cole said.

However, Cole was told last month that her son would no longer qualify for vision therapy until he turns nine this summer.

"We will see a regression very quickly,” Cole said. “When he turns nine in July, and we go back to vision therapy, we will have a lot of missed time to make up for.”

The changes have also affected his ADHD occupational therapy, which now only covers 20 sessions per year, down from unlimited sessions previously.

"When he doesn't feel like he's getting the support or the services that he needs, I see a difference in his confidence, and he gets kind of embarrassed," Cole added.

Cole now must provide therapy at home for the next 6 months, which she estimates will be only 10-15% as effective as professional treatment.

“Early intervention is so important. And so I don't know who sat down at their desk and said, ‘I think 9 sounds like a good age that we could let them start getting services.’ Doesn't make sense to me,” Cole said.

The cuts stem from an executive order by Governor Brad Little last fall, which tasked Health and Welfare and other state agencies with slashing budgets. A department spokesperson said they had to reduce spending on each managed care contract by 4%.

Emina Sadiki, who also lives on the Boise Bench, has been on Medicaid since moving to the United States in 1998. She hasn't been able to find stable employment due to her medical conditions.

"So I've had 35 doctor visits from 2024 to the very beginning of 2025, and when they calculated all of those costs, it was close to $2 million," Sadiki said. "I paid almost nothing."

In a statement, Idaho Health and Welfare said, “youth crisis centers, children's residential care, and other key services for youth were held harmless from the cuts.”

"But adults also need help. We shouldn't be excluded just because we're big," Sadiki said.