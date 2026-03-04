ACHD seeks community feedback on Hillcrest Elementary safety plan

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — With local cities prioritizing school zone safety after several student-involved accidents, the Ada County Highway District wants to hear from the public as it develops safety plans for Hillcrest Elementary School.

Check out the plan area below:

ACHD Plan area for Hillcrest Elementary.

Owyhee Elementary is now serving as an early childhood learning center, meaning more children will be attending Hillcrest. The safety plan will extend to the new learning center.

The survey allows the community to provide feedback on street improvements, sidewalks, safe crossings, smoother streets, and bike routes. Responses are due by March 12th.

The project is currently in the design phase, with a prior study identifying needs to fill sidewalk gaps, paint a new crossing and build two raised crossings on South Pond Street.

Link to survey here.