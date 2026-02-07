ICE detains father outside Spanish daycare on Boise Bench, owner says

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A business owner says that Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained a father outside her Spanish daycare along the Boise Bench on Friday morning.
Mayra Ramierez, who owns Mayra's Spanish Presechool and Daycare, said in an interview with Idaho News 6 that seven ICE agents and multiple vehicles came to her school on the morning of Friday morning.
Ramierez recounted that the agents told a man and wife, who were sitting in their vehicle, to get out or they would "break the car door".
When asking the agents for a warrant, Ramierez said that she was only shown a photo of the man.
She also told Idaho News 6 that an agent told her not to get involved and referred to the man as “a criminal.” Idaho News 6 has not independently confirmed the circumstances of the arrest or the man’s legal status.
Idaho News 6 reached out to ICE regarding whether a warrant was issued and if there are any charges against the man detained. Idaho News 6 did not hear back in time for publication.
This story will be updated if Immigration and Customs Enforcement provides a statement or additional information.
