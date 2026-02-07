BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A business owner says that Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained a father outside her Spanish daycare along the Boise Bench on Friday morning.

ICE detains father outside Spanish daycare on Boise Bench, owner says

Mayra Ramierez, who owns Mayra's Spanish Presechool and Daycare, said in an interview with Idaho News 6 that seven ICE agents and multiple vehicles came to her school on the morning of Friday morning.

Ramierez recounted that the agents told a man and wife, who were sitting in their vehicle, to get out or they would "break the car door".

When asking the agents for a warrant, Ramierez said that she was only shown a photo of the man.

She also told Idaho News 6 that an agent told her not to get involved and referred to the man as “a criminal.” Idaho News 6 has not independently confirmed the circumstances of the arrest or the man’s legal status.

Idaho News 6 reached out to ICE regarding whether a warrant was issued and if there are any charges against the man detained. Idaho News 6 did not hear back in time for publication.

This story will be updated if Immigration and Customs Enforcement provides a statement or additional information.

