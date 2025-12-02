Idaho Sheriff's Association speaks out against mental health care cuts

IDAHO — On Monday, the Idaho Sheriff's Association wrote to several Idaho state officials regarding the recent cuts to mental health care in Idaho. The sheriffs spoke out against the discontinuation of several mental health programs, including

Assertive Community Treatment Teams (A.C.T), Partial Hospitalization Programs (P.H.P), Homes with adult Residential Treatment (H.A.R.T) and more.

The sheriffs highlighted their duty to keep their communities safe, writing that they usually serve as the first point of contact for those experiencing mental health crises or behavioral health issues. They stated that when the aforementioned mental health programs are cut, Idaho sheriffs will, "feel the impact first."

The Sheriff's Association added that without critical mental health services, more Idahoans will fall into crisis, making Idaho sheriffs the default responders, and in turn increasing call volumes, involuntary emergency room holds and incarcerations, creating a negative impact on communities.

The association called the cuts to mental health services "a significant public safety concern," urging state officials to join them in their efforts to support Idahoans in crisis.