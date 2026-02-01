Boise cyclists join global unity ride honoring VA nurse Alex Pretti killed in Minnesota

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — "Today we're joining with over 250 bike shops from across the nation, from across the globe, in a ride for unity and solidarity, in memoriam of Alex Pretti," said Devin McComas, Boise Bicycle Project executive director.

Pretti was a VA ICU nurse in Minneapolis known by coworkers for his dedication to veterans and by friends for his love of cycling.

The gathering was part of a worldwide effort by cycling communities aimed at condemning violence and promoting unity through shared activity.

McComas explained that the seven-mile route was designed to be inclusive and send a clear message about community values.

"It's open to all people who are coming together to say, like, we're unified. We're here together to celebrate what community looks like when we show up, and we're against the senseless violence and division that's happening in our country," McComas said.

Laura Heiner, founder of Idaho Women's Bikepacking, said she came to support the biking community and advocate for constitutional rights.

"I see myself in Alex Pretti, and I want our streets to be safe. I want to have our freedoms. I don't want to give away our constitutional rights, so I'm here to fight for those rights," Heiner said.

David Nevin, a Boise biker, said he came to participate because he believes the actions taken in Minneapolis were wrong.

"Armed people in our cities, taking the kind of actions that have been going on in Minneapolis, it's not right, and there's a big groundswell of Americans who think it's wrong and want to say so," Nevin said.

Participants pedaled the route through Boise, with the ride open to anyone wanting to spread a message of solidarity.

"There's a strong sense of community to ride together in this way. You have to be cooperative, and you have to assist each other. You have to work together," Nevin said.

Heiner praised the Boise cycling community's leadership and unity.

"I love the Boise bike community. We do this over and over and over, and especially Boise Bicycle Project, we look to them to be a leader, even more so than the smaller groups throughout the community, and I love that they're doing this," Heiner said.

For those who couldn't attend, Heiner had a clear message about the ride's purpose.

"That we want our streets to be safe, we want our freedoms, and we want ICE out," Heiner said.

Nevin emphasized that the cycling community offers a model for peaceful resistance and dialogue.

"Just the idea that there's a really friendly, open group of people who are expressing this resistance, and there is a way for this to be done that doesn't have to be confrontative and angry. And that's kind of what I think that's what we're speaking for," Nevin said.

For many participants, the ride represented more than just a memorial — it was about standing against division and finding new ways to connect.

"That we can all come together peacefully to achieve the goals that we want. I think a lot of us do want the same goals. We're just going about it in the wrong way, but our side wants to be heard as well," Heiner said.

Heiner concluded with a message of kindness and community spirit.

"Be kind. Be Boise kind. Spread love, be good," Heiner said.

McComas emphasized the importance of community unity and service in addressing current challenges.

"I hope that this is a call out for people that we need to continue to join together to see the humanity of each other and show up and be of service to get the values set in our community that we know we can have," McComas said.

The Boise event was one of many memorial activities held across the country to honor Pretti's life and service while promoting messages of peace and community solidarity.

