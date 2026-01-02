Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Boise

Actions

St. Luke's welcomes the first newborn of 2026

New Year Newborn.png
St. Luke's
Baby Henry was born in Boise at 1:49 a.m. on 1/1/26.
New Year Newborn.png
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — At 1:49 a.m. on New Year's night, Henry was born at the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. He holds the proud distinction of being the first baby born across St. Luke's Treasure Valley Hospitals in 2026.

Henry was born 10 days before his expected due date, weighing 6 pounds, 3.7 ounces, and measuring 18.5 inches long. He is also the first child of parents Anara and William.

Every year, St. Luke's awards the first baby of the year with a gift basket. Congratulations, Henry. You're Idahome.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Downtown Boise reporter Riley Shoemaker