St. Luke's welcomes the first newborn of 2026

BOISE, Idaho — At 1:49 a.m. on New Year's night, Henry was born at the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. He holds the proud distinction of being the first baby born across St. Luke's Treasure Valley Hospitals in 2026.

Henry was born 10 days before his expected due date, weighing 6 pounds, 3.7 ounces, and measuring 18.5 inches long. He is also the first child of parents Anara and William.

Every year, St. Luke's awards the first baby of the year with a gift basket. Congratulations, Henry. You're Idahome.