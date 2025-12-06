Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Candlelight vigil planned to honor victims of gun violence

The vigil will take place on Dec. 10 at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.
Jason DeCrow/AP
Mourners gather for a candlelight vigil at Ram's Pasture to remember shooting victims, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012 in Newtown, Conn. A gunman walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Friday and opened fire, killing 26 people, including 20 children.
Posted
and last updated

DOWNTOWN BOISE — In remembrance of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, Survivors Empowered Idaho will hold a candlelight vigil to honor victims of gun violence.

According to a press release from Survivors Empowered Idaho, the service will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. It is set to run from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

"Please join us to honor and remember our family members, friends, community members and first responders, injured or taken by gun violence," said a press release from Survivors Empowered Idaho.

The Idaho chapter is joining with the Newton Action Alliance Foundation, along with hundreds of organizations and sponsors, to remember victims. The NAAF is a Newton-based, all-volunteer organization formed by community members in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012.

Vigils and remembrance events have been planned nationwide.

"Across the nation, survivors, families, advocates, allies and community members will come together, to shine a light on the devastating epidemic of gun violence," Survivors Empowered Idaho said.

