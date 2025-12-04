Athletic Club Boise unveils inaugural season jerseys with Idaho-inspired design details

BOISE, Idaho — Athletic Club Boise unveiled their inaugural season jerseys Wednesday night at a packed theater event, giving fans their first look at what the city's first professional soccer team will wear on the field.

The jerseys, designed in partnership with sportswear brand Hummel, feature intricate details rooted in Boise's identity and Idaho's heritage.

WATCH: What inspired the design of the inaugural AC Boise home kit

Athletic Club Boise reveals inaugural jerseys with Idaho details

"You have to start from nothing. What do we want this to be? And because this is our inaugural season, we knew that we wanted it to be rooted in the identity of the brand and the club, which is rooted in the crest," said Jennie Telleria, Chief Marketing Officer of Athletic Club Boise.

The team's crest serves as the central connecting element between players and supporters, according to CEO and co-founder Brad Stith.

"This is their chance to actually put on the same jersey that our players wear, and all of them have that crest above their heart, bringing everyone together," Stith said.

The jersey design incorporates subtle elements inspired by the peregrine falcon.

"From the speed in the bolts, the way that they cut across the kit, and how it's something that you can only see when there's movement that happens," Telleria said.

Idaho's state gem, the star garnet, also influenced the design details.

"Star garnet is something of Idaho, and you don't get that everywhere. So to have that represented, it's amazing," said Rodger Jachim, a supporter with The River Guard, the club's official supporter group.

After the reveal, The River Guard took the stage to celebrate the new uniforms.

"Honestly, the jersey overall is fantastic, and then it'll all be a little attention to detail," Jachim said.

"That's our club. This is our town. This is our team," said Manuel Perez, another River Guard supporter.

Team merchandise is available online through the club's official website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.