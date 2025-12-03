Boise shelter launches gingerbread competition to support growing homeless population

DOWNTOWN BOISE — Corpus Commons, Boise's only daytime shelter, is experiencing one of its busiest years yet. As new city ordinances have taken effect, more people experiencing homelessness seek support for daily shelter.

The shelter is now feeding about 200 people daily, according to Executive Director Jessica Abbott. Demand increased after the Galloway Law took effect in July, making it a ticketable offense to sleep in public spaces like sidewalks, parks and vehicles.

"We saw easily about a 30% increase," Abbott said. "Our showers doubled, our meals almost doubled as well. And that was kind of done without any warning or coordination."

To help cover the cost of that surge, the shelter is turning to something a little sweeter: The Great Gingerbread Build Competition.

More than 30 local creators have signed on, including Rediscovered Books. The bookstore team spent their Sunday piecing together their entry, creating individual little gingerbread booksellers.

"It was also an opportunity for us to get together and do a project that we feel or we hope is going to benefit our neighbor," said Rebecca Leber-Gottberg, co-owner of Rediscovered Books.

The community can cast their votes at a free event while enjoying hot cocoa and cookies.

"It's kind of nice to be able to say thank you for all the people and community that has been helping us," Abbott said.

For many participants, what they're building goes beyond icing and sprinkles.

"We as a Boise community can't be better until we help those people who are the most vulnerable and so giving us an opportunity as a small business to partner with an organization is really a nice way for us to invest in a better Boise," Leber-Gottberg said.

The competition kicks off at the Creative Space in Garden City on Friday, Dec. 13, at 12 p.m. After the in-person event, all entries will be posted online, where supporters can purchase votes for their favorite gingerbread house until the end of the month.

