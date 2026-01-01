🥔 WATCH: Annual Idaho Potato Drop rings in 2026 🎇

BOISE, Idaho — For the last 13 years, New Year's Eve has been celebrated with a truly Idaho twist in Downtown Boise — a potato drop.🥔

WATCH as the Glow-tato rings in 2026:

As the event enters its 13th year, organizers say the potato may be familiar — but the celebration around it keeps evolving.

"The event has grown. I mean, every year the event evolves, and we try to add something new every year, whether it be the wings on the potato or a twist to the urban snow park series," said CEO and founder of the Idaho Potato Drop, Chad Cline.

RELATED| Inside the Glow-tato: A Look Inside Idaho’s New Year’s Eve Icon

The Glow-tato has evolved as well. Tonight, revellers will see the second-generation Glow-tato — redesigned from the ground up, built to be brighter, stronger, and completely self-powered.

