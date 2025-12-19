First responders, Santa bring holiday cheer to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital

BOISE, Idaho — Santa Claus found a different kind of sleigh Thursday night, arriving at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital aboard Boise Fire Ladder 5 to deliver Christmas cheer to young patients spending the holidays in the hospital.

WATCH | Santa, first responders light up St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital for the holidays

Santa, first responders light up St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital for the holidays

Instead of reindeer, flashing patrol lights filled the streets surrounding St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center as first responders from across the Treasure Valley came together for the annual “Shine a Light” event. Police officers, firefighters and emergency crews waved glow wands and illuminated the Children’s wing, creating a light show patients watched from hospital windows and the sky bridge.

Boise Police Department Lt. Josiah Ransom, who has helped organize the event for years, said the night is about reminding families they are not alone during difficult times.

Ransom brought his own children along this year, making the evening especially meaningful after his youngest son previously spent time in the hospital.

“So for me personal, my youngest son spent time in the hospital,” Ransom said. “These are two of my older kids here. We love serving the community as police officers in Boise. We love to put a smile on people’s faces. These kids are going through a lot, and the least we can do is put a smile on their face for Christmas.”

His daughter, Brinley, echoed that sentiment, sharing why the event matters to her family.

“Same thing, like with my brother — I want to see people get better just like him,” Brinley said.

Along with the light display, officers delivered gift cards, toys and blankets to children and their families. The donations were made possible through several law enforcement associations and Project Linus, helping ensure hospitalized kids felt extra support this holiday season.

Organizers say the annual tradition is a reminder that even during challenging moments, the community is standing beside these families, shining brightly for those who need it most.