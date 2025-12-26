Idaho Steelheads game postponed as ECHL player strike unfolds

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads announced Friday morning that their game scheduled for Friday night against the Utah Grizzlies has been postponed due to an ongoing player strike in the ECHL.

In a post on social media, the Steelheads said their game at the Maverik Center against the Grizzlies on Dec. 26 will not be played. The team wrote, “We are working to have a team on the ice for our next regularly scheduled game.”

The postponement comes after the ECHL said it delivered its final contract offer to the Professional Hockey Players’ Association — the league's labor union — on Christmas Day. League officials said they urged union leaders to send the offer to players for a vote, but do not believe that happened.

The league said it has heard from some players who plan not to report for games, leading to cancellations and postponements across the league.

According to the ECHL, the most recent proposal includes an immediate increase of nearly 20% to the salary cap this season, with retroactive pay once an agreement is approved. The league said future increases would raise total player salaries by almost 27%.

The offer also includes continued coverage of housing, utilities, medical and dental benefits, higher meal per diems, and changes aimed at improving player health and safety, including travel and scheduling adjustments.

League officials said a loss of revenue from missed games could impact future offers if the strike continues.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.