NYE: What you need to know before you go to the Idaho Potato Drop

BOISE, Idaho — Drawing huge crowds each year, the Potato Drop is one of Boise's biggest events of the year. If you're headed downtown, the Boise Police Department explains that there are simple ways to keep yourself and your family safe.

"We just ask people to keep a hand on your kids. We do have designated child recovery areas where we can, if there is a lost child, we'll take them to that location," explained Matthew Konvalinka, Boise Police Department Sergeant. “We'll have bar teams on, especially in the downtown core, with the events going on, we'll have lots of officers on foot."

He also warns to be ready for road closures. Parts of Main Street, Capitol Boulevard, Bannock, and Jefferson will be off limits for the night.

"Expect to maybe have to detour out of your way to avoid them," Konvalinka said.

If your celebration includes alcohol, officials encourage you to plan your ride before the night begins.

"Whether it's rideshare, whether it's having a friend come pick you up. There should be no reason you would have to risk it by driving home, possibly under the influence of alcohol," Konvalinka said.

Even electric scooters have increased safety rules this New Year's Eve.

"There will be a reduced speed limit for scooters, which helps with people that are intoxicated, also with cars, and people mingling on the roadway," Konvalinka added.

And it's not just motor vehicles police are watching, pedestrians play a role in safety too.

"My biggest worry is just with the amount of pedestrians downtown. The people get distracted easily, and they don't pay attention, and we don't want to see pedestrians get hit," Konvalinka said.

Lastly, he warns partygoers to be prepared for the weather.

“Please dress warmly,” Konvalinka said. “With the temperatures, we see a lot of people that have increased susceptibility to the cold weather— just dress warm.”

