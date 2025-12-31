DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Skiers and snowboarders will be front and center at this year’s Idaho Potato Drop, showing off tricks on a custom-built snow park — even with the Boise foothills bare of snow.

The snow park came together thanks to a major assist from Bogus Basin.

"We brought down some snow, courtesy of Bogus Basin, to make this happen," said Mason Kennedy, director of the Idaho Potato Drop Snow Jam.

About 90 yards of snow was trucked in Monday, but none was taken from the slopes — it all came from the Pioneer Lodge parking lot.

"We could never take snow away from skiers, that's why this is parking lot snow, we want those runs to have just as much as everybody else," said Mason Kennedy.

WATCH | See what goes into making the snow park in Downtown Boise

How crews build a custom snow park in Downtown Boise for the Idaho Potato Drop Snow Jam

This is the eighth year Mason and his brother Justin have spearheaded the Snow Jam event for the Idaho Potato Drop — the duo switches off who takes the lead with logistics each year.

"We're hosting a rail jam, so skiers and snowboarders will be coming down this slope behind me and they'll be tricking these rail features," Mason Kennedy said.

The OS Crew is helping prepare the temporary slope and snow park for Wednesday’s big event.

"Right now they're pushing up some snow to make a lip for the riders to get up onto the rail feature," Justin Kennedy said.

The work involves lots of chopping, scraping and packing of the snow — a lot of which is icy or the texture of sugar.

"We've got four rails from Gateway, they're all a little bit different, so it's kind of puzzle pieces for us," Justin Kennedy said, explaining how they put the rail features in place.

The whole operation takes about three days to complete.

"We have step one, getting our structure built. Step two is getting the snow on it, then step three here is getting the rails in," Mason Kennedy explained.

Competitors can register online or in person on the day of the event to take part in a variety of categories for prizes. But for Mason, the biggest reward is bringing a slice of the mountain to downtown Boise.

"This is just so special to us, to share our passion with the valley. A lot of people can't get up to the mountains to see this kind of stuff, so that's what really makes this event special, is bringing the snow to the people," Mason said.

Spectators will be able to watch skiers and snowboarders show off their skills at the snow park throughout the day Wednesday, leading up to a group drop in at midnight.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.