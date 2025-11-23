Suspect taken into custody following hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Downtown Boise

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have taken a male suspect into custody following a roughly 5-hour standoff on the 500 block of Americana Blvd. Officers responded to the incident at 9:30 a.m. this morning after receiving reports of a battery at the location.

Idaho News 6 staff were on the scene and captured moments from the incident.

WATCH | Law enforcement responds to Sunday's incident

Police presence on Americana Blvd.

According to a Boise Police Department press release, the suspect had barricaded himself into a travel trailer parked in a nearby alley and refused to exit.

"Responding officers made multiple attempts to talk to the suspect and safely take him into custody," said BPD.

Officers then secured the scene and closed the I-184 exit to River Street, an alleyway near Cooper Ct., and a portion of 16th St.

Kelsie Rose/Idaho News 6 Lanes blocked on 16th St. 11/23/25

Boise Police deployed pepper ball rounds into the trailer after failed negotiations with the suspect, said the release.

Enforcement launched drones to gather a better view of the suspect.

Boise Police Special Operations Unit, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Bomb Squad all assisted the BPD, attempting to communicate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

RELATED | Police presence in Downtown Boise near Corpus Commons, Interfaith Sanctuary; road closures in place

The Special Operations Unit then deployed flashbang devices as a distraction while the Bomb Squad deployed a robot to open and secure the trailer door.

Crisis negotiators continued to attempt communication with the suspect by a phone that officers intentionally dropped into the trailer.

The SOU unit then deployed tear gas rounds into the trailer, and after a final round of callouts to the suspect, he exited the trailer.

“Our officers utilized resources effectively and displayed the coordination and teamwork that they consistently train for,” said Lt. Terry Weir.

The male suspect was taken into custody after 2:40 p.m. and is awaiting charges.

“We were fortunate to be able to resolve this incident without serious injuries to the suspect, the nearby public, and responding officers,” said Weir.