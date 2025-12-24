Boise reports first flu-related death of the season as cases rise across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health is reporting the first influenza-related death of the season in the Boise area.

The woman, who was in her 90s, is Idaho’s third flu-related death this season. Last flu season, the state reported 87 influenza-related deaths, and health officials say the state is seeing elevated flu activity this year.

Common flu symptoms include fever, headache and fatigue, and sometimes cough or sore throat. While many people recover within a few days, influenza can cause serious complications and death.

READ MORE | Flu cases are rising. Here’s what’s driving the surge and how to protect yourself

“Influenza can be unpredictable and dangerous, especially for older adults and those with underlying health conditions,” said Dr. Jaime Butler-Dawson, an epidemiologist with Central District Health.

Those at higher risk include pregnant women, adults 50 and older, people with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease, and residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

CDH recommends getting a flu shot, staying home when sick, washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, and talking with a doctor about antivirals if illness develops.

WATCH: What can you do to protect yourself this flu season?