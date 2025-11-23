Police presence in Downtown Boise near Corpus Commons, Interfaith Sanctuary; road closures in place

DOWNTOWN BOISE — A large police presence is located near Interfaith Sanctuary and Corpus Commons in Downtown Boise.

Neighborhood Reporter Riley Shoemaker said that officers are armed and wearing tactical gear, with snipers located on the roof of Corpus Commons, a downtown shelter.

The River Street southbound exit is blocked off.

Kelsie Rose, Idaho News 6

According to Executive Producer Kelsie Rose, caution tape crosses River St. at Americana Blvd, four officers wearing tactical gear are parked outside the Interfaith Sanctuary.

Rose reported that all lanes heading onto 16th St. are blocked at Front St. There are two officers at Rhodes Skate Park and the corner of Americana Blvd.

Kelsie Rose/Idaho News 6 Lanes blocked on 16th St. 11/23/25

Two more snipers in tactical gear are on the roof of the CoreStrong building, Rose said.

WATCH | Video captured by Neighborhood Reporter Riley Shoemaker

Police presence on Americana Blvd.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates and is waiting for officials to provide further details.