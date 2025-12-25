Love Your Neighborhood: The STIL Boise, where the 'Sweetest Things in Life' are made by hand

BOISE, Idaho — This week on Love Your Neighborhood, we’re at The STIL in Boise, where ice cream is inspired by real life and shared experiences.

We spent time with Kasey Allen, who shared the story behind the name The STIL, which stands for 'The Sweetest Things in Life.'

He explained that the name comes from life experiences—those familiar, meaningful moments that stick with you.

Hear how The STIL went from a fledgling ice cream shop to a local favorite in the Treasure Valley

Love Your Neighborhood: The STIL, Boise

That same idea is alive in each one of their unique flavors, which are designed to be relatable and story-driven. From Deja Vu, inspired by comforting nostalgia, to Apres Ski, a nod to mountain days and winding down afterward, each flavor reflects experiences many of us recognize. And Tipsy Cousin Eddie adds a playful twist, inspired by those unforgettable family gatherings that always seem to come with a story or two.

While Kasey shared the meaning behind the name, Marty Zahn gave us a behind-the-scenes look around the shop, showing how those ideas come to life through small-batch ice cream made with creativity and care.

They offer both classic flavors and booze-infused options, so there’s something for everyone. My personal favorite is Deja Vu—definitely give it a try.

At its core, The STIL is about more than dessert. It’s about community, shared moments, and celebrating the everyday experiences that bring people together—one scoop at a time.

Learn More: The STIL