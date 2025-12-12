Local abuse crisis center says funding decline threatens critical services

BOISE, Idaho — Faces of Hope, a local nonprofit that supports survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking and stalking, says it is facing a critical funding shortfall that could force the closure of one of its two Treasure Valley locations.

The nonprofit reports that demand for services is up 52% compared to this time last year. In September, Faces of Hope served a record number of survivors. On an average day, the organization supports 18 people, including four who are seeking help for the first time.

“I feel like I'm surrounded by superheroes,” Executive Director Paige Dinger said. “So to do what we do, you have to have a team that is empathetic and passionate, you also have to have a community that supports the work you do.”

Faces of Hope says the spike in demand comes as funding falls. A steep decline in federal victim-services grants, combined with slower-than-usual donations this fall, has created a $450,000 shortfall.

“From 2016 to 2021, the federal funds kept going up. And so we were able to increase our services,” Dinger said. “But then 2021, things started to change, and the federal funds started to decrease pretty quickly.”

Dinger said Idaho once had $16 million available for victims of crime, but that number has dropped to $13 million.

“So $3 million has been cut and it continues to decrease,” she said.

Faces of Hope says the number of nonprofits seeking support has also grown, meaning more organizations are competing for a shrinking pool of funding.

To stretch resources, the agency has already cut more than 40 percent of its staff. Still, leaders say the rising need is outpacing their ability to respond. And without emergency fundraising, one of the centers in Meridian or Boise may be forced to close.

“We need the community to support faces and to help people who are experiencing interpersonal violence to feel that they matter,” Dinger said.

The nonprofit says every donation helps keep essential services free for survivors, including legal support, counseling, crisis intervention, emergency hotel stays, transportation assistance, and safety tools such as food cards and doorbell cameras.

“Faces is truly saving lives, and so every dollar that goes towards Faces of Hope is bringing hope to those who need it the most,” Dinger said.

Faces of Hope is asking community members to donate or share the organization’s message to help keep both locations open. Visit their website to donate.