Ada County Victim Services Center expands support through new partnership with TIP Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Victim Services Center is expanding its resources thanks to a new partnership with the Trauma Intervention Program of the Treasure Valley, known as TIP.

“We provide support for folks that have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, human trafficking, elder abuse, and stalking,” said Trina Allen, Executive Director of the Ada County Victim Services Center.

Allen said the organization works with a variety of local agencies to help victims and survivors, including the new collaboration with TIP.

“TIP is a group of 40 highly trained volunteers,” said Kymber Jenkins, CEO of TIP.

She explained that their team works closely with the 911 system to fill an often overlooked need for emotional support.

“We are able to come alongside people living some of the worst days of their life and just support them,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the TIP team most often helps people dealing with sudden losses of loved ones.

“Most of our calls are death-related," explained Jenkins. "I would say over 90% are where there’s suicides or overdoses or just sudden deaths — right, Mr. Smith wakes up, but Mrs. Smith doesn’t."

Through the partnership with the Victim Services Center, TIP expects to reach more people in the community.

“We can be called to scenes of crisis by any of our partners — meaning that paramedics, fire, any law enforcement agency can call us, the hospitals can call us, and this new partnership is going to allow us to be called here,” Jenkins said.

The collaboration is another step toward providing new types of care for victims in the county.

“To be a partner inside of the Victim Services Center is a big deal because the service that we provide collectively is really [the] gold standard in supporting victims of crime,” Allen said.

The Ada County Victim Services Center operates 24/7, offering victims and survivors easy access to help by simply “opening one door” and connecting them with a network of people ready to support them.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can learn more about the Ada County Victim Services Center here or call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

