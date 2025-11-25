Idaho reports spike in illnesses linked to raw milk; multiple children sick, two hospitalized

BOISE — State health officials are warning Idahoans about the risks of drinking raw, unpasteurized milk after a recent rise in serious infections — including cases involving young children and hospitalizations.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) says that since Aug. 1, 2025, at least 23 people have become ill with Campylobacter, and three people have been diagnosed with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) after reporting they consumed raw milk before getting sick. Six of the Campylobacter cases involve children under age 12.

STEC is a particularly dangerous form of E. coli that can cause life-threatening complications, especially for young children. According to DHW, illnesses have been reported in multiple areas of the state, and two people required hospitalization. Those who became sick reported drinking raw milk from various brands, which officials say highlights the broad risk associated with unpasteurized dairy products.

What health officials want families to know

State and local health agencies are now investigating the rise in infections. DHW is urging the public — especially parents — to understand the risks before consuming raw milk or giving it to children, pregnant women, seniors, or anyone with a weakened immune system.

“People should be aware of possible health risks before consuming raw, unpasteurized dairy products or providing such products to family members,” DHW wrote in a statement.

Raw milk: what it is and why it carries risk

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized, a heating process that kills dangerous bacteria. While legal to buy in Idaho, raw milk is not required to be tested for pathogens like Campylobacter, E. coli, Listeria, or Salmonella.

These bacteria can cause symptoms such as:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Fever

Dehydration

For young children and other high-risk groups, complications can become severe and require hospitalization.

What to do if you recently consumed raw milk

Anyone who has recently consumed raw milk and is now experiencing symptoms of gastrointestinal illness is urged to seek medical care promptly. Symptoms can develop within hours or days after exposure.

Residents with questions or who want to report an illness can contact their local public health district for guidance.

