Love Your Neighborhood: Gatsby’s Mistletoe Magic offers Harry Potter-inspired holiday libations

BOISE, Idaho — Step back in time this holiday season at Gatsby 1920, a prohibition-inspired pop-up bar that blends speakeasy glamour from the roaring 20s with full-blown Christmas magic.

This year, they’ve taken the festive fun even further with their special theme, Mistletoe Magic — a holiday experience inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

By combining immersive themes, creative cocktails, and unforgettable seasonal styles, Gatsby 1920 is bringing a truly unique holiday experience to downtown Boise.

Owners Will and Nicole Primavera's attention to detail shines through every corner, from the vintage speakeasy vibes to the magical holiday touches throughout the bar.

Guests can sip on handcrafted & themed cocktails like peppermint martinis, butterbeer-inspired drinks, and decadent spiked hot chocolate, all while soaking in the festive, wizard-approved atmosphere.

It’s the perfect spot for a holiday date night, girls’ night out, or post-work celebration with friends.

If you’re looking to step into a bit of holiday magic while supporting local mixologists, Gatsby’s Mistletoe Magic is the place to be this season.

Learn More: Gatsby 1920 — Mistletoe Magic