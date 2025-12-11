Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Treefort releases second wave of 2026 lineup featuring over 100 new artists

Nicole Camarda - Idaho News 6
BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Fest released the second wave of its 2026 lineup on Thursday, adding more than 100 new artists to the five-day festival.

The new announcement includes performers from across the U.S. and around the world, as well as a strong showing of local musicians. The update follows October’s initial lineup reveal, which featured headliners such as Flipturn, Father John Misty, Geese and Magdalena Bay.

READ MORE | Treefort drops 'first wave' of 2026 lineup

Thursday’s release adds acts including The Beaches, Mother Mother, Duckwrth, JMSN, Haute & Freddy, Tune-Yards, The Army, The Navy, Gelli Haha and Kishi Bashi.

Treefort runs March 25–29, 2026, in downtown Boise. Passes are on sale now, including five-day, single-day, Zipline, and Main Stage options.

Volunteer applications are also open — volunteers receive a discounted festival pass for just $30 and a T-shirt.

The full list of first and second-wave artists can be found on the Treefort Music Fest website and app.

