Treefort releases second wave of 2026 lineup featuring over 100 new artists

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Fest released the second wave of its 2026 lineup on Thursday, adding more than 100 new artists to the five-day festival.

The new announcement includes performers from across the U.S. and around the world, as well as a strong showing of local musicians. The update follows October’s initial lineup reveal, which featured headliners such as Flipturn, Father John Misty, Geese and Magdalena Bay.

Thursday’s release adds acts including The Beaches, Mother Mother, Duckwrth, JMSN, Haute & Freddy, Tune-Yards, The Army, The Navy, Gelli Haha and Kishi Bashi.

Treefort runs March 25–29, 2026, in downtown Boise. Passes are on sale now, including five-day, single-day, Zipline, and Main Stage options.

Volunteer applications are also open — volunteers receive a discounted festival pass for just $30 and a T-shirt.

The full list of first and second-wave artists can be found on the Treefort Music Fest website and app.