Idaho Potato Drop brings New Year's energy to downtown Boise with rail jam and family fun

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Potato Drop promises to bring high energy to downtown Boise for tonight's New Year's Eve celebration. The all-evening event is designed to draw people downtown early.

There will be snowboarders and skiers doing aerial tricks at the rail jam, live music on the main stage, raffles in the VIP Room, and much more as Boise counts down to 2026.

"This is one of the coolest things that we do in Idaho as far as bringing in the New Year in a very special and unique way," said Sean Hancock, the event's emcee.

One of the biggest attractions returning this year is a snow-packed rail jam built right into downtown Boise, providing skiing and snowboarding action— despite the lack of natural snow elsewhere in the state.

"So, [the] Rail Jam is getting ready. There's no snow in Idaho, except for right here," Hancock said.

Organizers have designed the event to be welcoming, particularly for families. Hancock said his selection as emcee reflects the event's family-friendly focus.

"I think that they knew that I'm a big family guy and family values are important to me," Hancock added.

As the night builds toward midnight, Hancock's role is to maintain crowd energy and engagement.

"So I get to be a hype man, and it's a ton of fun," Hancock said.

For many attendees, this year's countdown carries special significance.

"For some of us, for some folks, 2025 has been tough," said Hancock, who went on to explain that there is something wholesome about counting down the New Year with a large group of people.

Events begin at 4 p.m., with the "glowtato" being raised at 6 p.m. to officially start the countdown to the midnight celebration.

