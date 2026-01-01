Child injured by broken glass during Idaho Potato Drop fireworks

BOISE, Idaho — A child was injured just after midnight on Thursday when multiple windows shattered in downtown Boise during the fireworks show at the Idaho Potato Drop, police said.

Boise Fire and Ada County EMS responded to the call on West Bannock Street. Police say the child was cut by glass from the broken windows and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no investigation related to the incident at this time.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.