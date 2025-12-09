"Soldiers of Song" documentary shows Ukrainian musicians uniting war-torn country

BOISE, Idaho — The documentary "Soldiers of Song" will be shown at the Egyptian Theatre as part of a fundraising effort for the children affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

It's a moving testament to the Ukrainian musicians who are trying to unite a war-torn country.

Soldiers of Song shows the resilience of Ukrainian musicians amid the devastating war with Russia.

Soldiers of Song playing at the Egyptian Theatre, December 10th

Jerry Sturgill with Idaho Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine said, "By showing this film, we're trying to raise funds to help support kids' camps that we've held three summers now in Ukraine."

That's why non-profits Idaho Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine and Type of Wood charities are hosting a documentary film entitled "Soldiers of Song" on Wednesday evening at the Egyptian.

We've shared Jerry Sturgill and his brother Rob's humanitarian trips to Ukraine over the years, but this fundraiser is particularly poignant as the proceeds will go towards assisting summer camps for the Ukrainian children. They're hoping to support up to 20,000 kids next summer to give them some sense of normalcy in these troubled times.

"Ukrainian people are resilient, and especially shown in this documentary, the musicians of Ukraine have been especially resistant," said Sturgill. "They fought in the war; they have entertained troops in the war, and they have frankly helped unify their country through the power of music."

RELATED | Trump claims Zelenskyy hasn't read US-backed peace plan

I asked Jerry about the Ukrainian community in Idaho and whether they would ever go back to their homeland if the fighting came to an end.

"Would they go back? Yes. But at the same time, they're here. Ukrainians are here. [They] are contributing to our economy, they are filling jobs, they're providing for their families. Would they rather do it in Ukraine, would they rather have not gone through this experience of becoming refugees? Absolutely. But that is just not the way the world has worked," concluded Sturgill.