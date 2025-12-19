Idaho legislator to resign, will join the Trump administration in 2026

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday morning, Idaho State Representative Wendy Horman (R) announced she will be resigning from her elected position on Jan. 5, 2026, to join the Trump Administration as the Director of the Office of Child Care in the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Horman is currently serving her 6th term as the state representative for District 32, which mainly includes the Idaho Falls area. She will serve alongside fellow Idahoan Alex Adams, who previously occupied the role of Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Human Services. Adams is now the Assistant Secretary for the Administration of Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a statement posted to social media, Horman said, "I first ran for elected office because I want every child to have the opportunity for an excellent education. This is an opportunity to continue that work."

She goes on to claim that principles she's advocated for at the state level, such as "limited government, individual liberty, and fiscal responsibility," will also be applied at the federal level.

Horman says she will begin her new role sometime near the end of January.

She concluded her statement by calling her time in the Idaho Legislature "the privilege of a lifetime."