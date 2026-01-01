Young girl injured at Potato Drop undergoes hours of surgery; fundraiser set up for medical costs

BOISE, Idaho — The child who was injured at the New Year's Eve fireworks display in downtown Boise underwent three hours' worth of surgical procedures at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital early Thursday morning.

The young girl, Isabella, was watching the Potato Drop from a spot on Bannock Street when the initial blast from the fireworks shattered nearby windows. According to a GoFundMe Page, "a piece of glass struck Isabella in the face."

Following the incident, Isabella was transported to St. Luke's Children's Hospital, where "a specialist was required to graft skin, and she now faces a long and difficult road to recovery."

"We are deeply grateful to the first responder on scene who ensured Bella was transported safely and quickly, as well as the compassionate bystanders who stopped to help in those terrifying moments." - GoFundMe Page

That statement on the GoFundMe page goes on to explain that the child also suffers from Autism Spectrum Disorder, "which can make processing trauma, medical procedures, pain, and sudden changes especially overwhelming. Because of this, her recovery, both physically and emotionally, may be more complex and require additional specialized support and therapy."

The GoFundMe page is set up to help the family with mounting medical bills, as Isabella requires ICU care and will need ongoing physical and trauma-informed therapy moving forward.

Donate here: A Brave Little Princess After the Boise Potato Drop