A look back at the Treasure Valley’s biggest growth stories of 2025

BOISE, Idaho — Growth across the Treasure Valley reached new highs in 2025, with construction visible in nearly every direction. From downtown Boise to Canyon County, cranes and crews marked a year of rapid change.

One of the biggest projects was the Highway 16 expansion. The state highway is designed to improve regional travel, connect drivers to I-84 and ease commutes for thousands of people. When completed in 2027, the corridor will run north to south between Highway 44 and I-84.

Micron Technology continued a massive expansion in the region. The semiconductor company sped up construction and reported record earnings, reinforcing its role as a major economic driver while creating thousands of high-paying tech jobs.

Another major focus in 2025 was the skilled labor shortage. As older journeymen retire, contractors, builders and technical schools face growing pressure to recruit and keep younger workers. A series of Idaho News 6 reports examined how the workforce is adapting.

Growth was also reshaping Garden City, with dvelopment shifting from mobile home parks to upscale apartment complexes. Plans for new riverfront parks and a soccer stadium point to significant urban change.

At the Boise Airport, expansion efforts included a new concourse with additional gates and flights. Plans also call for new parking and rental car garages, along with expanded dining and retail options inside the terminal.

Downtown Boise saw continued growth as well. The Greater Boise Auditorium District reported that Boise Centre hosted more than 150,000 visitors across 261 events last year, with plans to expand to continue meeting demand. The Arthur became Idaho’s tallest residential tower, with other mixed-use projects expected to further alter the city skyline.

At Albertsons Stadium, a major North End Zone expansion moved forward. The project will add premium seating and enhance the fan experience ahead of the 2026 Boise State football season.

In Canyon County, the Idaho Transportation Department continued work on widening and expanding Interstate 84 through Caldwell. In Nampa, the Karcher Road expansion is aimed at increasing capacity, improving safety and reducing congestion.

