Mayor McLean advances $6.7 million for affordable housing in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will advance $6.7 million to address affordable housing in Boise, marking the issue as one of her remaining top priorities since she took office in 2020.

In 2021, Mayor McLean created a housing fund to respond to the housing crisis in Boise and the growing need for affordable housing. With the support of the Boise City Council, Boise has been able to advance affordable housing goals and fill funding gaps with projects like Wilson Station, The Franklin, and Denton. As part of these investments, nearly 600 affordable homes have opened to residents since 2020, with 300 more in construction.

“These funds are a powerful tool allowing the city to deliver on our promise to build more homes at Boise budgets,” said Mayor McLean. “I am proud we are able to add these funds to bring our total investment to $68.4 million.”

Boise City Council will consider this proposal during the meeting at noon on Tuesday, December 16. Boise City Council meetings are free, and open to the public. You can attend in person at Boise City Hall or view the live stream here.