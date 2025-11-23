Iconic Boise landmark hosts community event and raises Toys for Tots donations

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Depot will be open today and is inviting guests to enjoy a memorable day at the iconic Boise landmark.

Boise Parks and Recreation announced that the depot will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with tours running at noon and 1:30 p.m., led by knowledgeable guides.

Other activities include exploring the Great Hall and taking a trip up to the bell tower.

The event is free and open to all ages, and guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

