Iconic Boise landmark hosts community event and raises Toys for Tots donations

The Depot will be open today, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Depot will be open today and is inviting guests to enjoy a memorable day at the iconic Boise landmark.

Boise Parks and Recreation announced that the depot will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with tours running at noon and 1:30 p.m., led by knowledgeable guides.

Other activities include exploring the Great Hall and taking a trip up to the bell tower.

The event is free and open to all ages, and guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

For more information, click here.

