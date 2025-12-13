The Boise Bicycle Project gives out a record number of dream bikes

The Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway is the culmination of all the hard work from the Boise Bicycle Project volunteers and the generosity of the community. This year, a record 653 kids got a new bike.

"It’s an incredible day to come and celebrate what we can do when we come together," said Devin McComas of the Boise Bicycle Project. "It literally takes thousands and thousands of people donating bikes, fixing bikes and showing up to run this event."

The Boise Bicycle Project works all year to give away so many bikes during the holidays.

For many kids, this will be the first bicycle they have ever owned, and their reactions are priceless.

"Every time a kid gets their first bike it is a heartwarming moment," said McComas. "That is going to be their freedom, their opportunity, their movement from now on, and that is something that keeps us coming back every single year."

The Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway sends families through a course where they get everything they need for their child.

The Idaho Central Credit Unit gave every kid a helmet, locks, and after they get a bike, volunteers make sure it's all tuned up and ready to go.

"I was not expecting the tires to be so big," said one child. "It is so cool, thank you very much, it is so awesome."

The event also features a riding course where kids can try out their bikes and learn some safety tips.

It's a magical day where the community comes together to help children.

"Today is really about celebrating this effort, celebrating bicycles and celebrating what we can do when we show up for each other," said McComas.

If you are interested in donating your old bike, sponsoring a dream bike or helping to fix up bikes, click here.