Boise Parks and Rec opens registration for winter and spring activities

BOISE, Idaho — Registration opened this morning for Boise Parks and Rec's winter and spring catalog. Parks and Rec offers classes for preschool aged kids to old age adults. The courses include ice skating, golf, pickleball, culinary courses and more.

“As we head into a new year, now is the time to get involved and learn something new,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Sara Arkle. “Try a dance or art class, expand your horizons with our environmental education programs, and enroll your child in a captivating camp during Spring Break. We are proud to serve the Boise community and offer affordable activities for all ages and abilities.”

These programs will run from January through May. For those in need of assistance, Boise Parks and Rec offers a robust scholarship program. Registration is available online at the City of Boise's website, or through the mobile app.

The registration open Monday is for Boise residents. Non-residents can register as early as 7 A.M. on Wednesday, December 3rd.