Hormone therapy access temporarily granted for IDOC inmates

BOISE, Idaho — Federal judge David Nye has granted a preliminary injunction and a class action designation in a lawsuit challenging a ban on state funds and facilities being used for gender-affirming care, House Bill 668.

The lawsuit brought forward by two incarcerated transgender individuals in IDOC custody seeks to allow inmates diagnosed with gender dysphoria to access hormone therapy.

Tuesday's ruling means that individuals diagnosed with gender dysphoria living in IDOC's care will be allowed access to hormone therapy treatment for the time being.

Court filings show that State Defendants admit that more than forty individuals in IDOC custody have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, including the lawsuit Plaintiffs.

Chief Medical Officer for Centurion, Dr. John May, testified that there are between sixty and seventy individuals in IDOC custody who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and that fifty-four of those individuals—including the named Plaintiffs—were receiving hormone therapy as treatment for their diagnoses.