Idaho National Guard authorized to provide administrative support to ICE

BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this month, Governor Brad Little authorized the Idaho National Guard to provide assistance to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, prompting questions about the Guard's role in immigration enforcement.

Lt. Col. Chris Borders clarified the Guard's limited role when asked about public concerns.

"So a lot of people when they hear this, they think, 'oh my goodness, is the Idaho National Guard going to be out in the field rounding up illegal immigrants?'" asked senior reporter Don Nelson.

"No. We have been authorized to provide administrative, clerical support in the offices of these ICE agents, allowing them to go out and perform the law enforcement duties," Borders said.

Hear more from Borders about the Idaho National Guard's involvement with ICE —

Idaho National Guard to assist ICE agents

According to the Governor's office, Little authorized the Idaho National Guard to provide administrative and clerical support to ICE to allow the agency to dedicate more of its resources to law enforcement activities.

"As Commander in Chief, I am proud that the Idaho National Guard always stands ready to support our federal partners in any capacity that strengthens public safety and national security," Little said in a statement.

In July, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth notified the National Guard Bureau that governors across 20 states, including Idaho, were authorized to activate up to 1,700 guardsmen to support ICE operations.

Borders said this type of support is routine for the Idaho National Guard.

"On a daily basis, we are supporting counter-narcotics and drug interdiction operations. We conduct search and rescue operations, all with law enforcement agencies, local, state, and federal," Borders said.

According to Borders, 14 members of the Idaho National Guard anticipate working in the ICE offices at the beginning of September and are authorized to assist for a couple of weeks.