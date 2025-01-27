A new chapter begins for the Idaho National Guard at Gowen Field

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho — Col. Ryan Richardson officially assumed command of the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing during a ceremonial transfer at Gowen Field on Sunday.

“It was a little emotional for me, actually," Richardson said. "It's always hard for me when I'm standing on stage and I look at my family and want to say thank you.”

The event, steeped in military tradition, marked the end of Col. Chad Kornberg’s tenure.

RELATED: Idaho National Guard offers free on-site child care for Guardsmen during training

“With the leaders that we have out in front, I feel more confident than ever that you’re able to tackle any roadblock or any challenge put in your way,” Kornberg said.

Richardson, a 25-year military veteran, brings decades of experience to the role, having served in active duty, the reserves, and the Idaho Air National Guard since 2019. Now, he’s ready to take on his new responsibilities.

“So really, I'm tasked with training and equipping this wing for our combat and our state mission," Richardson said. "It's a big responsibility, but the team is amazing. They actually make it easy. We've got a great group of people and very talented airmen that I'll be leading forward into the future."

Richardson also acknowledged the sacrifices made by military families, including his own, and reflected on his deep pride in the service, which spans generations.

“Both my grandparents served in World War II.… My oldest son is now in Air Force ROTC at Moscow— so he's following in my footsteps. So, a lot of pride,” he said.

Looking ahead, Richardson emphasized the challenges the wing faces.

“I was nervous because it's a big responsibility, but I know I've got the team and we're gonna do great,” said Richardson.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.