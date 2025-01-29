Police shooting of armed suspect in South Boise deemed justified

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — The Owyhee County Prosecuting Attorney has determined that the actions of deputies and officers in the fatal shooting of Jeremiah Gaver on Jan. 24, 2024, were justified.

Prosecuting Attorney Chris Topmiller said, “Our review included an examination of all available reports, witness statements, body-worn camera footage, and applicable legal standards, including statutory law as well as applicable Idaho Criminal Jury Instructions. Based on this comprehensive assessment, I find that the deputies’ actions in shooting Gaver were legally justified under Idaho law.”

The early morning incident began near the intersection of W. Amity Road and S. Cole Road when Ada County Deputy Colton McKone observed 37-year-old Gaver loitering near closed businesses while wearing a tarp and holding an object. Deputy McKone attempted to make contact, but Gaver was unresponsive and walked away.

Upon observing more suspicious behavior, including looking into residential backyards, McKone initiated a citizen stop with Deputy Michael MacLeod. Gaver remained unresponsive to commands so officers deployed a taser.

In the pursuit, Gaver stabbed two apprehension K-9s, Astrid and Meko — both dogs were taken to an animal hospital and made full recoveries.

