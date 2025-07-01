Prepare for another busy fire season as NIFC forecasts above average fire danger in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Fire officials at the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) are warning that the Northwestern US, including Idaho, is facing another busy fire season with above average conditions expected across the region.

"The outlook for Idaho isn't good, a generally above normal season expected again this year across most of the state," said Jim Wallmann, a Fire Meteorologist at NIFC.

Wallmann and his team released their fire potential outlook for the entire country on Tuesday, covering predictions from now until October.

"What it's telling us right now is we're expecting to have an above normal season, so an active season especially focused on the north western US because of the warm and dry spring we just had," Wallmann said.

He says that warm, dry spring caused Idaho's snowpack to melt about three weeks earlier than normal, creating conditions for more fuels to grow, then dry out and easily ignite later in the season.

"Generally those fuels that are growing, like the grass and the brush that normally stay pretty green in the mountains later into the year, will probably dry out earlier than normal," Wallmann said.

While Southern Idaho experienced the majority of large wildfires last year, as northern Idaho had a relatively calm season, current forecasts show hot and dry conditions will impact the entire state this year.

"If we get another ridge like last year, it's just gonna be game on," Wallmann said.

So far this season Idaho has mostly seen quick-burning brush fires, but with summer thunderstorms approaching, forest fires may soon follow.

"Right now we're watching lightning because we're expecting lightning over the next few days. We don't think we're to that point where it's gonna go gangbusters, but we're definitely gonna have fires from this," Wallmann said.

As you're out celebrating the holiday weekend, make sure to drown your campfires, make sure trailer chains aren't dragging and making sparks and be extra careful with fireworks to keep from accidentally starting a wildfire.