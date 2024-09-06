Students get firsthand experience with USS Boise crew

BOISE, Idaho — Six crew members of the nuclear-powered naval submarine USS Boise visited schools throughout the city eating lunch with students and sharing what they do while on the submarine.



I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis here at Maple Grove Elementary where students are getting the chance to ask questions, learn and hear from crew members on USS Boise.

"I'm just really lucky that we're one of the schools that they came here," says Gracelynn Katz.

Tah're Pettit is a nuclear electronics technician first class at the US Navy, he says, "They asked some pretty tough questions but they're also very excited to see us so it's pretty cool answering their questions and seeing that lightbulb click. Asking them what they want to be when they grow up and after talking they go I think I might want to be in the Navy."

The crew went to different classrooms, having a one-on-one session with students.

"They have really important jobs they get to go up, jump or something. They hear dolphins all those kinds of fun things," says Gracelynn Katz.

Gracelynn Katz is a fifth grader at Maple Grove Elementary, she and her classmates had the chance to ask questions about the submarines, everything from dolphins and sea life to heavy machinery.

She says, "I asked what happens if an engine breaks down and if there are extras I asked if they ever miss their family, and they do."

And little did Gracelynn know, in less than an hour her curiosity led to inspiration.

"It just made me think so much of what these people are protecting," Gracelynn says, "It makes me really happy I might even want to be one when I'm older."

Tah're Pettit, adds "It inspiring for us as well I think it was mentioned earlier you kind of go numb to it after a while and you forget how cool your job is," he says, "Oh yea I guess I do work on a submarine that operates off of nuclear power really deep in the ocean, that is pretty cool and it gives you that fight to keep moving forward.

USS Boise crew members will continue their visits to Boise schools on Friday.