SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — An empty field south of Boise is now officially part of the city after being annexed by the Boise City Council last month, and it’s expected to look very different in the years ahead.

The area, soon to be known as Murio Farms, will become Boise’s next planned community, with developers set to build about 3,500 new homes. The property sits at the south end of the Cole Road and South Maple Grove area and covers roughly 380 acres.

Boise City Council voted to annex the land into city limits last month, but the approval came with several conditions.

Major Boise development 'Murio Farms' to transform 380 acres into 3,500+ new houses

Developers must include more than 100 affordable housing units, give funds to help build a fire station and a school, and set aside millions of dollars for Ada County Highway District costs and impact fees before later phases can begin.

“The development is paying for itself, not off taxpayers,” City Council member Kathy Coreless said.

Coreless feels Murio Farms is a good fit for a growing part of South Boise.

“This is what we need, we need housing, we need all different types of housing,” she said.

Some neighbors support the proposal.

“Well, as far as I'm concerned, I don't have any problems with it,” said Freddie Guajardo, who has lived next to the property for 20 years.

He said he doesn’t expect the development to make much difference in day-to-day life.

“I don't think that with a development up here of 30 some houses or 300 and some houses or 3000 some houses, it's not gonna make a difference,” Guajardo said.

Guajardo did say he hopes to see changes to South Maple Grove to slow drivers down and add sidewalks.

“I think it'll improve this side of town, and us being in this area, it'll just increase the value of the properties up here,” he said.

Other neighbors, speaking off camera, said they worry about the scale of the project and the traffic it will bring.

“It is what it is, people have to live here,” Guajardo said.

Murio Farms will be built in phases over the next 20 years. With the first phase now approved, developers are cleared to begin construction.