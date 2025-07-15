Ada County deputies investigate series of assaults in south Boise linked to electric dirt bike rider

BOISE — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reports of a person groping women in the South Boise area while riding a peg-style electric dirt bike.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office said the incidents occurred between June 18 and July 3, with victims reporting similar encounters from the area of Cloverdale and Columbia roads to Lake Hazel and Maple Grove roads.

In each case, the rider reportedly rode up behind women and either slapped or grabbed them on the buttocks before speeding away. Investigators said the suspect is described as a white male wearing dark clothing—often all black—along with gloves and a ski mask. Officials said the mask resembled designs seen in the “Call of Duty: Ghost” character or Marvel’s “Venom.”

Detectives are asking anyone who may have experienced a similar incident but hasn’t reported it—or who has information about the suspect—to contact them.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho at 343COPS.com.

