ORCHARD, Idaho — As wildfire season continues across the west, more than 30 new Idaho National Guardsmen are preparing to join the fight when civilian resources are stretched thin.

“Firefighting is always something that, a career field that I’ve had an interest in,” said 1st Sgt. Asa Esslinger with the Idaho National Guard. Esslinger is among the new batch of trainees learning everything they need to know about wildfire suppression so they can assist when conditions intensify.

FIRE READY: Idaho National Guardsmen train to be wildland firefighters

“When it gets really bad, there’s not enough aircraft, there’s never enough people. So, having an extra reserve force and additional people that can come out and help that are hard charging and ready to go is always something good to add to the toolbox,” he said.

The group is working toward Red Card certification, which qualifies them to deploy to active wildfire incidents.

“So, today is kind of a culmination of the end of basic firefighter two certification,” said Ryan Nyborg with the Orchard Fire Department.

Nyborg has trained dozens of Guardsmen over the years to work as hand crews digging containment lines.

On this final training day, participants practiced deploying fire shelters in less than 25 seconds — even in strong winds, simulated with a leaf blower — and digging effective fire lines to stop flames from spreading.

“The Idaho National Guard members are going to be utilized as a hand crew, so I want to make sure that they have a good idea on how to make a good hand line, sufficient hand line, so that they have an idea that they’re doing a great job when they’re on the fire line,” Nyborg said.

Guardsmen are required to re-qualify yearly to ensure they stay sharp and ready to deploy if needed.

“It’s one more thing that I can contribute, another skill, something to give back to the community when we get called out. I think that’s a big thing for most guard members, they want to give back,” Esslinger said.

Once the training is complete, 258 Idaho National Guardsmen will hold active wildfire certification, ready to support firefighting efforts across the nation.

