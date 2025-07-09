'We want businesses': Empty South Boise lot slated for commercial development

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — An empty lot in South Boise is now slated for commercial development after much community input, hopefully addressing longtime requests from neighbors who have advocated for more business options in the area instead of housing.

Around 50 neighbors gathered Tuesday evening at a community meeting hosted by Rocky Mountain Companies to discuss plans for the property.

"This is like my daughter would say, opening Christmas presents. This is what I've always wanted," said Carlos Vidales, a local resident who has been extremely vocal about development in his neighborhood.

Vidales and other residents expressed strong support for commercial development rather than residential units.

"We simply want to have businesses there. It's always been set up for businesses, we want businesses," Vidales said.

The same property was previously proposed for rezoning to mixed use, which would have included 118 residential units alongside some commercial space.

That proposal was denied by the Ada County Commissioners.

"Hey, I get it. We need more houses in Boise, but if you don't build the businesses, the homes don't have any place to go to do their shopping," Vidales said.

Residents at the meeting suggested businesses like hardware stores, local restaurants, garden centers, and specialty grocery stores such as Trader Joe's to make the area more well rounded.

"This is not quite a complete desert for businesses, but we are highly underserved. If you go to an area like Overland or Fairview, they have, I kid you not, 10 times as many businesses for the same population that we do here," Vidales said.

Rocky Mountain Companies hosted the community meeting as part of the permitting process in Ada County.

The company's president, Ben Zamzow, declined an on-camera interview but stated they look forward to bringing more commercial businesses to this underserved part of town.

The lot near Five Mile Road and Lake Hazel Road will likely be divided into 12 smaller sections with different layouts for a variety of businesses, with access to the property coming from Lockwood Street.

Rocky Mountain Companies also pledged to not allow any residential developments on the property, even if the zoning code allows it.

"I think this is a big step forward in developing this area. Frankly, the best news I heard tonight is that they're closing tomorrow," Vidales said.

Rocky Mountain Companies purchased the land, and shared at the meeting that they are closing on the property on July 9th. They plan to move forward with the permitting process and hope to see businesses open on the property by the fall of 2027.

