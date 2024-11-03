Wild horses moved off rangelands following wildfires

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Follow BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program for adoption info.

Late September, BLM Idaho gathered around 70 wild horses from multiple rangelands after wildfires like the Jump Fire burned hundreds of thousands of acres, scorching the horse's food source.

The Sands Basin Herd was gathered from the mountains beyond Marsing and the Four Mile Heard was gathered from the area where the Paddock fire had burned nearly 200,000 acres, north of Emmett.

“And we’re caring for them now at the Boise Wild Horse Off-Range Coral,” said Heather Tiel-Nelson, BLM Public Affairs Specialist.

Several people came by the corrals Saturday for the public viewing.

The BLM Wild Horse and Burro program says they didn’t see any injured horses from the fire but nearly all the ground had been burned.

“Which necessitated our emergency action to gather these animals so that we could be sure that they had enough food and water to sustain them until they can be returned to the range,” said Tiel-Nelson.

There is no timeline on when the herds will be returned to their rangeland as they need to wait for land to be healthy again so it can sustain the population.

Mares will be administered a fertility vaccine called 'Gonacon,' that BLM says will lower pregnancy frequency inorder to keep population levels at a healthy rate.

The horses unfit to return to the range land may be available for adoption sometime next year.