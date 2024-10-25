Boise native Devin Gutierrez is challenging incumbent Commissioner Tom Dayley for District 3

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County commissioners supervise the county's agencies and resources, such as the landfill or emergency response services, and oversee county finances, all while working closely with city officials across the county.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"My experience is a lived experience, meaning that I work every day with vulnerable groups," said commissioner candidate Devin Gutierrez.

Boise native Devin Gutierrez is challenging incumbent Commissioner Tom Dayley in District 3.

"[I have] experience both at the state, federal and regional level, and now here at the county level, I bring all those things to the table, in a different way than he can," said Dayley.

District 3 includes a majority of the county's untouched land south of Boise so candidates have growth and development top of mind.

If elected, Gutierrez says he would like to put resources and incentives towards public transportation, and ensure developers carry the weight of impact fees -- not homeowners.

DAyley says property taxes are the county's main revenue source, and during his current term, Ada County was able to reduce that burden.

"That's what we're working on in South Ada County, housing, transportation, which is Ada County Highway District, so we work with them," said Dayley.

Dayley is also focused on water access in Southern Ada County, where wells are going dry.

"We had some ARPA money so we actually, one time, were able to help those people [and] help Veolia put a line out there so they could have water in that area."

Gutierrez tells me he feels the current group of commissioners doesn't represent the direction in which he feels the county is going… and disagrees with recent decisions, like keeping Dr. Ryan Cole on the Central District Health board after his medical license lapsed.

"That is a huge misstep and a huge missed opportunity for the residents of Ada County," said Gutierrez.

As a mental healthcare worker, accessible healthcare is a top priority for Gutierrez, and through his work and life experiences, he feels he is the best candidate for the job

"I work everyday with collaboration and coordination. My job as a behavioral interventionist is to make sure the education on 'why we are doing the things we are doing' and exactly [what] the steps that we are taking to make sure those goals are achieved, are well known to everybody involved," said Gutierrez.

