'It was kind of inevitable': 3,500 homes to be built in Southwest Boise as City council approves Murio Farms

SOUTHWEST BOISE, Idaho — Big changes are on the way to Southwest Boise after the Boise City Council approved a development with plans to build more than 3,500 homes near Maple Grove Road and Cole Road.



Murio Farms will be built in multiple phases over a 20-year expansion plan.

The development will include a variety of housing options, allocated affordable housing, open space for parks, commercial space, a public school, and a new fire station.

The developer will also pay millions of dollars in impact fees to help with road expansion and additional city resources required to cover the new development.

Big changes approved for South Boise, as City Council signals the OK to move forward with "Murio Farms," a massive long-term development that aims to eventually bring more than 3,500 homes to the area that's currently farmland.

“Unfortunately, that old farm is going away and becoming houses. It was kind of inevitable," says Phill Vansickle, with the South Cole Neighborhood Association.

He says he is concerned about the impact a project of this size will have on his neighborhood — bringing thousands of additional drivers to the area.

“The overriding concern in this area is, if you ask anybody about it, it’s gonna be the traffic," says Vansickle.

Though there will be more traffic and more noise, Vansickle acknowledges the need for expansion.

“I can’t say no, because I understand the need for more housing in the Treasure Valley. However, we do have a need for solid transportation infrastructure in this area of the southwest," added Vansickle.

As part of the Project, the Boise City Council says developers will be responsible for millions in impact fees to help the Ada County Highway District make necessary improvements and expansions to accommodate the growth.

There is also a requirement for affordable housing and designated park space as part of the plan and before the bulk of construction can continue, the City would need to build a new fire station.

“Well, it would bring more shopping, more services down in this area. I wouldn’t have to drive as far so, there could be some positives that come with it,” said council member Kathy Corless.

I spoke with Corless over the phone. She voted to approve the project after much consideration.

“By the city approval, we now have the responsibility and we have the ability to put guard rails and safeguards on the project," says Corless.

“I’d rather be part of the solution than just wash my hands of it and move and run," says Vansickle. “Some people think that being involved is almost worthless it’s not even worth their time, but what I’d like to say is that it does have an impact."