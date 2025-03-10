How the Idaho Army National Guard trains for backcountry rescues

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is full of backcountry adventure. But sometimes, fun can quickly turn into a dangerous situation. In February, we reported on a rescue in Owyhee County that brought a hunting party of four back to safety, with a coordinated effort between crews on the ground and from the air.

RELATED: Missing Nampa hunters found safe after failing to return from elk hunting trip

Live here, work here, serve here. The Idaho Army National Guard is a part-time state based military component that serves a dual mission. Each guard unit serves under the command of the Governor to respond to natural disasters or other state emergencies.

Chief Warrent Officer Weston Kania was thrilled that everything worked as planned. “I have little kids, so for me being on that mission the other day, it was huge to go back home and tell my kids that I was able to help another little kid.”

In February, we showed you how the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue requested the help of the Idaho Army National Guard to help rescue three adults and one boy who couldn’t get out of some rugged backcountry.

Young Conner Galloway had a great story to share with his classmates about a ride in a Blackhawk helicopter. In this case, the Blackhawk could land, but many times the terrain prevents the crew from landing and they have to send down a hoist operator on a 300-foot cable to bring people to safety. I wanted to know how it works, so I asked First Sergeant Jared Gilstad to demonstrate.

“Hook this up here, I hook it up to my vest, then when we’re going up, you hold both hands here, while we’re going up and we’ll be nice and close... Once the doors are closed, I’ll disconnect you from there, then I’ll direct you to a seat, then at that point you get into a seat and then I’ll buckle you in."

I asked First Sergeant Gilstad if this is what they all train for. "Yes, we train for a military mission in a medivac company to pick up a soldier on his worst day of his life and make sure it’s not his last day.”