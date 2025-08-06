Communities across Idaho celebrate the annual National Night Out with first responders

BOISE, Idaho — Communities across Idaho came together Tuesday for the annual National Night Out, hosting block parties in streets and parks to get to know neighbors and build trust between first responders and the neighborhoods they serve.

Ken Jenkins and his neighbors in West Boise have been organizing their National Night Out picnic for over 20 years.

"It's a really good community and it makes it a lot better place to live when you know who is on your left on your right and across the street," Jenkins said.

Jenkins says the annual event isn't just about neighbors meeting neighbors, though he did stress the importance of that. Over the years, residents have gotten to know many of the firefighters and first responders who serve their neighborhoods like Captain Josiah Ransom with Boise PD.

"We cannot serve the community without the support of the community. Our job as police officers is to be a part of the community and know people, and have those interactions and it's always better to know someone before you need them," Ransom said.

The national event prompted parties throughout Idaho with first responders from firefighters to law enforcement attending, all aimed at building trust in the community.

"We attend multiple parties all over the county in Eagle, Kuna, Star, South County, North County hitting different neighborhoods," Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said.

Sheriff Clifford says they love being out in neighborhoods. This year they got caught in a tug of war with Boise Fire, along with sack races with neighborhood kids and even a cast iron skillet throw.

"This allows us to get out and show people kind of behind the badge, the people behind the uniform, and say hey, we're here with you, we're part of the community we're normal people and it's always always always well received by every neighborhood party that we go to," Clifford said.

If you missed this year's National Night Out, no need to worry. You can register your own party to have first responders attend next August.