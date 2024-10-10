Watch Now
Early voting to begin next week in Ada County

Idaho residents have three weeks to submit their ballots early at local voting sites
Ada County Elections Office
Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Ada County Elections Office
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Starting on October 15, eligible voters can cast their ballots at a variety of locations throughout Ada County. Early voting will end on November 1, after which Idaho citizens hoping to cast their ballots will have to do so at their designated polling location on Election Day, November 5.

In order to participate in early, in-person voting, Ada County registered voters must bring valid photo identification (current Idaho state-issued ID, current tribal card, current U.S. passport or current Idaho Concealed Weapons license) to one of the following approved voting sites.

  • Ada County Elections
  • Meridian City Hall
  • Boise City Hall
  • Eagle Public Library
  • Kuna City Ha
  • Library! At Bown Crossing

Unregistered voters may participate in early voting, but they will be required to display an approved photo ID along with proof of residence, which can include vehicle registration, current utility bill, or a bank statement that is tied to your current and physical address.

Absentee voters can drop off their completed ballots at designated drop boxes located at the Ada County Elections Office, Meridian City Hall, Boise City Hall, Kuna City Hall, Star City Hall, and Eagle City Hall. For those with mobility issues or lack of transportation, Ada County also offers early voting via its Mobile Voting Unit.

Mobile Voting Unit locations and times

Voters can find the entire Ada County voting guidelines here.

