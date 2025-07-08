Idaho Humane Society rescues dog from hot car in South Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society (IHS) is urging pet owners and the community to stay alert after a dog was rescued from a hot car on Monday.

IHS says it was dispatched to the Walmart on Overland Road around 2:17 p.m. after a caller reported a dog locked in a vehicle, panting heavily. At the time of their arrival, the temperature inside the vehicle was 142 degrees. IHS states that it was 2:54 p.m. when the owner returned, more than 30 minutes later.

Now, the Idaho Humane Society is reminding everyone to stay alert and speak up. They say even with the windows cracked, it only takes a few minutes before the heat could turn deadly.

If you see a pet locked in a hot car, call animal control at 208-343-3166.